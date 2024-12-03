South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:10 IST
South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democracy Silenced: Hong Kong's Security Trial Verdicts Loom
Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Political Tensions Escalate
JI Chief Urges Government for Urgent Security Dialogues and Practical Economic Solutions
Amit Shah Steps Up: Tackling Manipur's Volatile Security Crisis
Karnataka Political Tensions: Accusations and Apologies Amidst Operation Lotus Allegations