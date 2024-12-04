South Korean president says he will lift martial law following Cabinet meeting that's expected within hours, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:15 IST
South Korean president says he will lift martial law following Cabinet meeting that's expected within hours, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Panchayat Sammelan Focuses on Grassroots Governance, Digital Empowerment, and Ease of Living
BJP Vows Transformation Amidst Jharkhand's Governance Concerns
Guterres Calls for Bold G20 Leadership in Global Governance Overhaul
Naidu Pledges to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: Good Governance and Welfare Take Center Stage
Governor Bose's Candid Take on West Bengal's Challenges: A Tale of Regional Disparities and Governance Detachment