I am ready to go alone to Sambhal with police, but not being allowed: Rahul Gandhi in Ghaziabad.
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
I am ready to go alone to Sambhal with police, but not being allowed: Rahul Gandhi in Ghaziabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Climate Push at COP29: Bold Actions & Global Cooperation
Shastri Urges India to Overcome Past Defeats Ahead of Crucial Australia Series
India Bolsters Support for Palestinian Refugees with $2.5 Million UN Contribution
India Strengthens Fight Against Air Pollution with New Health Advisory
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Next Cricket Legend?