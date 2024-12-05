White House says at least eight US telecom firms, dozens of nations impacted by China hacking campaign, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:24 IST
White House says at least eight US telecom firms, dozens of nations impacted by China hacking campaign, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- cybersecurity
- hacking
- telecom
- US
- White House
- espionage
- global
- security
- vulnerabilities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership
Suspense Builds as Trump Considers Treasury Secretary Selection
Australia's Gender Pay Gap: Progress and Challenges
Levi Strauss Heir Triumphs in San Francisco Mayoral Race
Haitian Vigilante Justice: Residents Unite Against Gang Violence