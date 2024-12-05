Will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today: District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya to PTI.
PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:18 IST
