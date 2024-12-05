Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes anti-pollution measures under stage 3 and 4 of GRAP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes anti-pollution measures under stage 3 and 4 of GRAP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- air quality
- pollution
- GRAP
- measures
- NCR
- panel
- environment
- health
- monitoring
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Severe Smog Triggers Urgent Measures
NCR Leads India’s Luxury Housing Boom with 56% Growth in Home Prices
Delhi Intensifies Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution
Crisis in Gaza: Increasing Casualties Amidst Escalating Conflict
Odisha's Child Sale Scandal: Poverty Forces Desperate Measures