Farmer leader announces suspension of 'Delhi Chalo' march for the day, says some farmers suffered injuries due to teargas shells.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:58 IST
India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
