Special three-day session of the newly-constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly begins in Mumbai; MLAs to take oath.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Special three-day session of the newly-constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly begins in Mumbai; MLAs to take oath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra legislative assembly
Advertisement