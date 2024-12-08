Syrian prime minister says he is ready to hand over government to opposition in peaceful transition, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:29 IST
Syrian prime minister says he is ready to hand over government to opposition in peaceful transition, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: BJP Eyes Victory, Soren Government Faces Exit
Government Assures Autonomy in New Sports Regulatory Board Initiative
INDIA Alliance Set to Form Government in Jharkhand Amid Inconclusive BJP Campaign
Student Car-Cleaning Sparks Probe at Government School
Sri Lanka's NPP Government Secures Major IMF Agreement