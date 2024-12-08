Left Menu

Syrian prime minister says he is ready to hand over government to opposition in peaceful transition, reports AP.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:29 IST
Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

