India is showing the world the real power of 'democracy, demography and data': Modi at Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:04 IST
India is showing the world the real power of 'democracy, demography and data': Modi at Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- India
- Rajasthan
- Investment Summit
- democracy
- demography
- data
- economy
- growth
- globalization
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Georgia's Parliament Clash: A Nation's Struggle for Democracy
Decoding Retail Trends: Alt-Data Revolution on Wall Street
Data Breach Sparks Scrutiny in Insurance Sector
Defending Democracy: A Call for Constructive Dialogue
Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions adhering to their jurisdictional area: VP Dhankhar