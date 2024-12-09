Our government is working on the mantra of development as well as heritage, and Rajasthan is getting huge benefits from it: PM Modi.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:07 IST
Our government is working on the mantra of development as well as heritage, and Rajasthan is getting huge benefits from it: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Controversial Role in Streamlining U.S. Government
Musk and Trump: A Controversial Alliance for Government Efficiency
Shiv Sena's Strategic Steps for Government Formation in Maharashtra
Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Odisha Government: Key Appointments Announced
Trump's Tech-Led Government Shakeup: The Next Big Challenge for China