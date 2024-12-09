Priority of post-independence governments was neither development, nor heritage and Rajasthan suffered loss due to this: PM Modi.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
