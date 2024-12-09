Indian embassy in Damascus is in contact with Indian community for their safety and security: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
