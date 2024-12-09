AAP's second list for Delhi polls: Educator Avadh Ojha, who recently joined party, fielded from Patparganj seat vacated by Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP's second list for Delhi polls: Educator Avadh Ojha, who recently joined party, fielded from Patparganj seat vacated by Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Educators: Unveiling 'The Teacher App'
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches TeacherApp: A Digital Platform to Empower Future-Ready Educators
TheTeacherApp: Powering India’s Future-Ready Educators
Court Battle: Manish Sisodia's Plea Against Chargesheet
Empowering Educators: LEAD Group Launches Code.AI SuperTeachers Contest