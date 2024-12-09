Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry clears trust motion in Maharashtra assembly.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry clears trust motion in Maharashtra assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haiti's Descent: Can New Leadership Reverse the Crisis?
Leadership Shakeup: Punit Goenka Steps Down from ZEE Entertainment
Jharkhand Congress Empowers Central Leadership with Key Legislative Decision
Mahayuti leaders and BJP leadership will decide who will be Maharashtra's next chief minister: BJP state unit chief Bawankule.
Center-Left Victory: Yamandu Orsi Claims Leadership in Uruguay's Elections