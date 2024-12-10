Opposition parties submit notice for moving a motion to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
