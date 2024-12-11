Politics has taken precedence over rules in RS; chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:21 IST
