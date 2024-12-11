New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says all decisions will be taken with public interest in mind.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:30 IST
New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says all decisions will be taken with public interest in mind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry Advocates Transparency in Bank Transfer Policies
Sambhal Unrest: Political Uproar and Call for Accountability
Telangana Midday Meal Controversy: Court Demands Accountability
Accountability in Action: Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident
Jammu and Kashmir Launches New RTI Digital Portal for Enhanced Transparency