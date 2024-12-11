Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm following spat between opposition and treasury benches.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
