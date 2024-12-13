Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Speeds Negotiations on Global Trade Agreements
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP's Ajit Pawar join Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for power-sharing talks.
Mediterranean Migrant Dilemma: Families Torn Apart by Armed Speedboats
India's Economy: Speed Bump on Growth Road
High-Speed Chase: Businessman's Barricade Crash Stirs Suburban Drama