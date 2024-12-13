SC asks agitating farmers to adopt Gandhian way of protest and temporarily suspend their protest or shift from highways.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
