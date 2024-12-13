One particular party has always tried to appropriate, hijack the process of making of Constitution: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
One particular party has always tried to appropriate, hijack the process of making of Constitution: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Upholding Parliamentary Integrity: Rajya Sabha Chairman's Call to Adhere to Rules
Ensuring Electoral Integrity: Delhi's Robust Voter Roll Revision 2025
EVM Debate Ignites: Political Leaders Clash Over Election Integrity
Ceasefire Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Over Accusation Exchange
CWC believes integrity of entire electoral process being severely compromised: Resolution.