Kolkata court grants bail to RG Kar hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, former police officer Abhijit Mondal in doctor rape-murder case.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata court grants bail to RG Kar hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, former police officer Abhijit Mondal in doctor rape-murder case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- court
- bail
- Sandip Ghosh
- Abhijit Mondal
- doctor
- murder
- case
- police
- RG Kar Hospital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doctors Under Scrutiny: Prenatal Scan Failures Spark Legal Action
Family Dinner Turns Fatal: Relative Confesses to Murder
Berlin Doctor Accused of Killing Patients and Covering Crimes with Fires
Doctors Under Scrutiny: Alleged Failure to Detect Genetic Disorders
Life Sentence for Murder of Autorickshaw Driver