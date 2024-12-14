Law Minister Meghwal to introduce Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in LS on December 16.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 09:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Law Minister Meghwal to introduce Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in LS on December 16.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
No arithmetic can justify results in Maharashtra, poll pundits confused after MVA's Lok Sabha outcome: Kharge.
Congress, UDF should pressure Kerala govt to help Wayanad landslide victims: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
Intensive Weekend Sessions Loom Over Lok Sabha