Constitution a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India, her ideas: Rahul Gandhi in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitution a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India, her ideas: Rahul Gandhi in LS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Democracy being disreputed because of Election Commission's "sycophancy": Congress' Bhai Jagtap
Democracy's Spectacle: Dhankhar Critiques Rajya Sabha Disruptions
Nepal's By-elections: A Test of Grassroots Democracy
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vows to Uphold Democracy in Wayanad