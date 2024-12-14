Our existence can't just be about six months before Parliament elections, need regular interactions: J-K CM Abdullah to PTI on INDIA bloc.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Our existence can't just be about six months before Parliament elections, need regular interactions: J-K CM Abdullah to PTI on INDIA bloc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdullah
- elections
- Jammu
- India
- politics
- Parliament
- CM
- engagement
- PTI
- communication
Advertisement