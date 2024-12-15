SIT to probe Beed sarpanch murder; 3 culprits arrested, remaining 4 to be nabbed soon: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
SIT to probe Beed sarpanch murder; 3 culprits arrested, remaining 4 to be nabbed soon: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SIT
- Beed
- sarpanch
- murder
- investigation
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra
- Nagpur
- arrests
- culprits
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Home Department Demand Amid Maharashtra Coalition Tensions
Sri Lanka Launches Investigation into Media Propaganda on Commemorative Events
Raj Kundra Faces Scrutiny Amid Money Laundering Investigation
Followed all poll-related processes transparently, will review all legitimate concerns on Maharashtra election: EC to Cong.
Power Play and Polls: Unprecedented Allegations in Maharashtra Elections