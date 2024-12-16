We decided to start ferry service between Rameshwaram and Talaimanar: PM Modi on new connectivity project between India and Sri Lanka.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
