Delays in ERCP canal project proof of Cong's intentions: PM Modi in Rajasthan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Delays in ERCP canal project proof of Cong's intentions: PM Modi in Rajasthan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- ERCP
- canal project
- delays
- infrastructure
- development
- water supply
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Guidelines Unveiled to Boost Private Sector Solutions for Infrastructure Needs
Streamlining Flight Delays: New Enclosures at Delhi Airport
UN Urges Immediate Ceasefire on Energy Infrastructure Attacks and Accountability for Violations
PRAGATI: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Delivery Through Digital Governance
Minister Criticizes AAP Over Health Scheme Delays