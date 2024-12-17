Constitution strengthened roots of democracy, transfer of power happens without shedding a drop of blood: Home Minister Amit Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:51 IST
