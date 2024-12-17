Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims by increasing quota limit beyond 50 per cent: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims by increasing quota limit beyond 50 per cent: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- reservation
- Muslims
- quota
- India
- Amit Shah
- equity
- political
- social inclusivity
- opportunities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Dominates Korea with 8-1 Victory in Men's Junior Asia Cup
Resilient Boom: India's Electronic Retailers Thrive Amidst Digital Age
Debate Ignites Over India's Declining Population Concerns
Favorable Monsoon and Economic Strategies Poised to Boost India's Agricultural Growth
We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into Indian Navy: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.