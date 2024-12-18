If my resignation makes Kharge ji happy I can give but this won't solve his troubles; he has to remain in opposition for 15 more years: Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
