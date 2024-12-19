BJP wants to divert attention from Shah's remarks on Ambedkar that's why they are raising other issues: Kharge at presser.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
