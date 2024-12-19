Police custody till Dec 27 for ex-NCP functionary Vishnu Chate in Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.
PTI | Beed | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
