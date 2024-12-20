RS BJP members Ghanshyam Tiwari, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, K Laxman and Kavita Patidar to be part of parliamentary panel on simultaneous polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
