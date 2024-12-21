Four members of a family killed in fire at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city on Saturday morning, say police.
PTI | Dewas | Updated: 21-12-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 07:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Four members of a family killed in fire at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city on Saturday morning, say police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Oroville: Religious School Shooting Shakes Community
Tragedy Strikes: Contaminated IV Bags Suspected in Mexico
Inferno in Greater Kailash: Quick Response Averts Tragedy
Tragedy in Ballari: Maternal Deaths Spark Political and Health Response
Migrant Boat Tragedy: Survivors Return Home Amidst Relief and Despair