Two CRPF commandos injured in exchange of fire with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh: Officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Two CRPF commandos injured in exchange of fire with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- commandos
- Naxals
- Sukma
- Chhattisgarh
- injured
- conflict
- Naxal insurgents
- security forces
- gunfight
Advertisement