Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati appointed Odisha Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:27 IST

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
