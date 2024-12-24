Delhi polls: Cong fields Farhad Suri to take on Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Haji Ishraq Khan from Babarpur, Rajesh Lilothia from Seemapuri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
