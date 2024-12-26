CWC demands socio-economic caste census at the earliest: Resolution.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
CWC demands socio-economic caste census at the earliest: Resolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CWC
- socio-economic
- caste
- census
- resolution
- equity
- resources
- India
- social justice
- policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh
Gujarat Natural Resources Launches Rs. 48.15 Crore Rights Issue
Jharkhand's Path to Progress: Federal Cooperation and Social Equity
Since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 as VP never indulged in politics: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Gujarat Natural Resources Launches Rights Issue to Fuel Growth