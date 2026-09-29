Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Celine Dion brings down the ​curtain on L'Oreal Paris runway show

Global beauty brand L'Oreal Paris ​staged a star-studded runway show in the French ‌capital ​on Monday, with pop icon Celine Dion making a guest appearance to close out the evening. The event held at the start of Paris Fashion Week featured models Kendall Jenner and Heidi ‌Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio, sashaying down a catwalk against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower.

Taylor Swift makes VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift's showgirl-inspired "The Fate of Ophelia" claimed ‌the most prestigious trophy at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday, and the singer dedicated the honor to the ‌late country music legend Dolly Parton. Swift took home three awards at this year's VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.

Florence Pugh says 'East of Eden' series finds humanity in Steinbeck's 'monster', Cathy

Florence Pugh says the new adaptation of "East of Eden" invites audiences to ⁠view Cathy, ​one of American literature's most notorious ⁠villains, under a more sympathetic light. The actor, who plays Cathy in the seven-part limited series, said the adaptation adds context to a character whom author John Steinbeck ⁠famously described as a "psychic monster" with a "malformed soul".

Maxhosa Africa brings pan-Africanism to Paris Fashion Week

Maxhosa Africa creative director Laduma Ngxokolo unveiled a collection that ​celebrated pan-Africanism on Monday, as his label became the first South African brand to stage a full runway show on ⁠the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. Ngxokolo said he wanted the show to highlight South Africa's diversity, beauty, and business successes.

UK's Channel 4 won't merge with BBC, ⁠but ​content sharing on table, CEO says

Britain's Channel 4 has ruled out merging with the BBC but is open to sharing content on the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, the broadcaster's chief executive Priya Dogra told the Royal Television Society's London Convention 2026. Channel 4 ⁠and the BBC are both publicly owned British broadcasters facing funding challenges and audience fragmentation.

Iraq War film 'Atonement' tells story of US ⁠Marine seeking Iraqi family's forgiveness

Three generations ⁠of an Armenian-Christian family were driving home in Baghdad in April 2003 when US Marines in a firefight with Iraqi forces fired on their cars, killing three men. Almost a decade later, two women ‌who survived the attack sat ‌down in their Glendale, California, living room with one of the ​Marines who pulled the trigger.