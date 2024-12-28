King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in India for funeral of ex-PM Manmohan Singh: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:05 IST
King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrives in India for funeral of ex-PM Manmohan Singh: Sources.
