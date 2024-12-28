SC asks Punjab govt to seek logistical assistance from Centre in shifting Dallewal to hospital, if ground situation warrants.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Punjab govt to seek logistical assistance from Centre in shifting Dallewal to hospital, if ground situation warrants.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Plans Mega Rally in Jharkhand to Protest Central Government
No Change in Coal Royalty Rate, Confirms Central Government
Himachal Congress Criticizes Central Government Over Adani Scandal
Farmers Reject Supreme Court Panel, Demand Direct Talks with Central Government
Congress Accuses Central Government of Stunting Corporate Growth