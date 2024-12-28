One labourer dead, another injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
One labourer dead, another injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Seat Belt Alert Rule to Increase Road Safety by 2027
Zomato's Role in Boosting Employment and Road Safety
Maruti Suzuki Boosts Road Safety with Automated Driving Test Tracks in Bihar
Tackling Hazardous Black Spots: Government's Road Safety Initiative
Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: A Call for Road Safety Action