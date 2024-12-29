Boy brought out of borewell in MP's Guna district after 16-hr rescue ops declared dead: Officials.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Boy brought out of borewell in MP's Guna district after 16-hr rescue ops declared dead: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TikTok's Legal Battle: The Clock Ticks on a Federal Deadline
A federal appeals court has left in place a mid-January deadline requiring TikTok to be sold or face US ban, reports AP.
Tragic Farewell: The Whistleblower Who Challenged OpenAI
Tragic Collapse: School Water Tank Fatality in Arunachal
Tragic Trailer Mishap: Motorcyclist Injured by Fallen Machine