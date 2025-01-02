I am commencing fast unto death over demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam: Prashant Kishor in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
I am commencing fast unto death over demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam: Prashant Kishor in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBIC Launches New Taxpayer-Centric Initiatives to Enhance Transparency and Efficiency
Warren Demands Transparency: Musk's Role Raises Concerns
SEBI's New Framework: Boosting Trust and Transparency in Mutual Funds
Congress Demands Transparency After Election Commission's Rule Change
Controversial Amendment Sparks Debate on Electoral Transparency