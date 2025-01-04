Poverty in rural India fell below 5 pc in 2024 from about 26 pc in 2012, says PM Modi citing SBI research report, at Grameen Bharat Mahotsav.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
