Only BJP can develop Delhi; current govt nothing less than 'aapda (disaster)' in last 10 years: PM at BJP rally in Rohini.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:56 IST
