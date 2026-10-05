U.S. President ​Donald Trump, under ​pressure from rising ‌energy prices ​fueled by the war in Iran, on Monday tried ‌to shift the blame for high gasoline prices to the Democrats and Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries. "What's ‌driving up Gasoline is no longer ‌the Strait of Hormuz, because Record Numbers of Barrels are coming out now on an almost daily basis, ⁠but ​the word, "Refineries," ⁠where Russia's are being blown up by Ukraine, and ⁠where ours are being closed up, in Blue States, ​like California, by the Dumocrats," Trump said in ⁠a Truth Social post.

Energy prices have spiked since ⁠Iran ​cut off access to the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that normally carries ⁠one-fifth of the world's oil supplies. Ukraine's attacks on ⁠Russia's ⁠energy infrastructure have driven up prices as well, particularly diesel fuel.