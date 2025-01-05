Austrian People's Party nominates Christian Stocker as interim leader after Nehammer resigns, news agency reports, reports AP.
PTI | Vienna | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:06 IST
Austrian People's Party nominates Christian Stocker as interim leader after Nehammer resigns, news agency reports, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden's Historic Judicial Appointments Surpass Trump's First-Term Record
House Approves Stopgap Plan Amid Political Tensions
Massive Arms Deal: U.S. Approves $5 Billion Sale to Egypt
Government funding bill clears the Senate and heads to President Biden for his signature, averting shutdown, reports AP.
With end of insurgency in northeast, time has come for change in approach of police force to ensure people get speedy justice: Amit Shah.